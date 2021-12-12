Hometown Holidays in LaGrange gets local residents in the spirit

LAGRANGE, Ill. — With less than two weeks until Christmas, a local celebration in LaGrange is getting families in the holiday spirit.

Hometown Holidays offers plenty of shops, restaurants, holiday displays and of course a chance to visit Santa Claus himself.

Kids can create their own gingerbread house at Tate’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Shop, or take a kit home from the store.

Games and puzzles are also widely available for kids at the event, with plenty of toys to pick from for last-minute holiday shopping.

As for dealing with getting all the presents ready for Christmas, Santa is keeping calm.

“I keep my tinsel from getting tangled,” Santa said.

