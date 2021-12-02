Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville offers all the traditions of original and plenty of outdoor activities

CHICAGO — It’s part of Chicago holiday tradition. The Christkindlmarket has been around for over 20 years. Originally taking place on Pioneer Court for its inaugural year in 1996, it quickly found a home the following year at Daley Plaza and has called it home ever since.

The Christkindlmarket Chicago prides itself as the most authentic traditional holiday market of its kind outside of Europe. It offers a unique shopping experience, always family-friendly events and an intercultural experience.

In recent years, the market has expanded to the North Side to Wrigleyville. The Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville is part of the Winterland at Gallagher Way. It offers plenty of the fun and tradition of the original location downtown, plus a few other outdoor holiday activities like ice skating, Santa’s workshop, movies, and more.

Special Chicago souvenir offered this year

“We have a lot of products here that you can’t find anywhere else,” event organizer Leila Schmidt said. “And we also make sure we have a variety of vendors so you don’t find the same product twice,”

The German-style outdoor market will have plenty to entertain families at both locations. With unique shopping experience, cheerful live holiday entertainment for the whole family and even some authentic mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, it’s a great event to enjoy the holiday experience in Chicago.

The tree at the market in Wrigleyville