CHICAGO — Rogers Park and Logan Square saw a celebration featuring a car parade and a ceremonial lighting of the first candle on the menorah to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah Sunday evening.

On top of the ceremonial lighting of the first candle on the Menorah, the Chicago Fire Department was on hand to help deliver gifts parachuted into the event. Traditional food, music and dance also contributed to the atmosphere as patrons danced and enjoyed celebrating their faith.

“There’s so much hate during the year,” said Robert Jacobi. “During the holidays, people should be happy for whatever they want to celebrate.”

To commemorate the day, a car parade was kicked off Sunday evening on Howard Street in Rogers Park, with the final destination being in Logan Square for a Grand Menorah lighting ceremony.