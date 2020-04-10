Grassroots group helping to feed those on frontlines in McHenry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — In just two weeks' time, a small grass-root project out of the far northwest suburbs is making a huge impact.

It’s called Project Frontline: McHenry County.

It came about when Erin Mcelroy felt a restless need to help.

“I just felt like there had to be something we could do as a community,” she said. “A gift of kindness for the local businesses and people risking their own lives to help others during this pandemic.”

It began with a GoFundMe page asking the community for support.

The group then used every dollar to buy meals from local business that would be delivered to health workers, first responders and everyone else tirelessly working on the front lines.

“Some families are donating $10 or $20 each week and doing it because they know they can make a difference,” volunteer Rod Crandall said.

The little homegrown idea raised thousands of dollars in just the first few days.

“Within 12 days we were at $2300,” Mcelroy said. “It just blew up in such a positive way.”

A recent delivery was 70 deep dish pizzas from Georgio’s Pizzeria and Pub in Crystal Lake along with 100 sandwiches from Public House in Woodstock.

“We have been able to not only support these local businesses but get thousands of meals to workers on the front lines,” Crandall said.

The act of giving is doing as much for the donors as the recipients.

To donate log on to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/project-front-line-mchenry-county-covid19-support