CHICAGO — Golden Girls fans from around the world are gathering in River North this weekend for the second annual Golden Con.

It’s complete with guest speakers, performances, cheesecake and all things Golden Girls.

It’s taking place at the Sheraton Downtown.

The girls of the popular 1980s sitcom are being honored at the event with more than a thousand people attending.

“From as far away as Australia, Mexico, Ireland, anywhere they show the Golden Girls, there’s fans,” co-creator Zack Hudson said.

Hudson is one of the co-creators along with Brandon Balof.

“Just to see that it transcends time and is something that’s classic,” Balof said.

From Golden Girls Kitsch to the kitchen, there is something for every fan.

“I’m a pop artist and my friend was like ‘You really should do the Golden Girls, your art work would care to that and this audience would love your work,'” Zak Blatt said. “The first year I did Golden Con was one of the most successful shows I ever had.

“It’s just incredible,” TV Historian Dr. Taylor Cole Miller said.

Professor Taylor Cole Miller is a Golden Girls fan and teaches culture in media at UW Lacrosse.

He also talks about it on his popular TikTok channel.

Golden Con runs through Sunday.