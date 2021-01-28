Get an inside look at the popular ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit before its U.S. debut in Chicago

CHICAGO — For weeks it’s been a flurry of work inside Chicago’s historic Germania building as crews work feverishly to install the world’s most popular digital art exhibit to date.

It’s a massive undertaking as the team works to transform the 19th century landmark building into a vibrant journey inside the life and works of Vincent Van Gogh.

“We were isolated so long since last March, so it’s wonderful to bring this amazing art exhibit and this joy to Chicagoans,” co-producer Irina Shabshis said.

Immersive Van Gogh’s first show was in Paris in 2019 before a sold-out run in Toronto. The show’s opening in Chicago on February 11 will mark its first U.S. debut.

Brandon Charlton is the brain behind the exhibit’s technology, which uses 74 projectors, 14 miles of cable and one computer to immerse visitors in the color, brushstrokes and imagination of the Dutch post-Impressionist.

“155 million pixels up there all being told what to do. We’ve been trying to blend those together within an inch of their life,” Charlton said.

To ensure visitor safety, there will be timed entry for the hour-long walkthrough, temperature checks and projected social distancing circles throughout the five galleries.

The 35-foot walls were bathed in color and light, immersing visitors into some of Van Gogh’s most iconic works of art like sunflowers and starry night.

With just two weeks until the debut, crews have been working around the clock tweaking every last element to bring the show to life.

Ticketmaster reported the showing in Toronto was their highest-selling event last year, while the Chicago showing is expected to be very popular as well since it’s also the exhibit’s U.S. debut.

The first block of tickets already sold out immediately in Chicago, so now they’re opening a second block of tickets Saturday at 9 a.m.