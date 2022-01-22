From fragrance to shape, custom create your own candle at Old Orchard shop

SKOKIE, Ill. — Have you ever made a candle? But finding that perfect scent can be tricky.

Blank Mason is a DIY store in Old Orchard Mall that can help you do it yourself.

Sara Jennetten is the owner.

“I think everyone’s palette is different,” she said.

Visitors pick a fragrance then pick a vessel and get to work creating.

The scents are layered and become more complex as the candle burns.

Groups are also welcome. Blank Mason can accommodate up to 40 people.

You can also buy a candle already made. They have fun names like Sugar Daddy, Basic Witch, Classic Savage and Oh Hunny.