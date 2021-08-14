Forest Park’s ‘Twisted Cookie’ offers colorful creations for breakfast

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Cookies, cupcakes and coffee are among the colorful, creative offerings at ‘Twisted Cookie’ in Forest Park.

No matter where you look inside, there’s a unique creation on display at Twisted Cookie.

“It started with cupcake cookies. I wanted to turn a cupcake into a cookie, pies was the next logical step,” owner Joana Fischer said.

The aptly named café offers cheeky twists on your average sweet treats.

“I actually came up with the idea in 2009, but I’ve had a store for the past four and a half years. We opened in 2017,” Fischer said.

While last year was rough on small business owners, things are starting to thrive again for Twisted Cookie, and understandably so.

“We just recently reopened but we lost about a year and a half of business,” Fischer said.

Mayor Rory Hoskins is a fan of the establishment, and offers strict instructions to get a to-go order as well.

“My assignment today is to come home with some of those cookies for my wife,” Hoskins said.

Everyone has their own favorites in the neighborhood.

Lindsey Hankus is one of the local firefighters who sometimes gets behind the counter here to raise funds for the food pantry.

“I took that knowledge home so I can make awesome coffees now thanks to Joana,” Hankus said.

Many families in the area swing by Twisted Cookie regulary. Susie Goldschmidt, her husband Kim and her mom Mary visited today in celebration of Mary’s 91st birthday.

In addition to the Forest Park location, there is now a downtown Chicago location inside the Thompson Center.