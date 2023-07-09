CHICAGO — Andersonville hosted its first Vintage market of the summer, giving an opportunity to support small businesses and showcase the community.

Business owner Emma Lewis said the Andersonville Vintage Market helped launch her own business.

“I’m actually a toddler mom and an art historian and I started out selling antiques on Instagram during the Pandemic,” Lewis said.

She shared her business has grown from selling antique prints to selling a whole line of art deco inspired stationary.

The market started in 2021 and is back on Catalpa between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue with more than 40 vendors.

“For us, vintage is fun, we have a really good time with these sorts of markets,” Claire Wein, with the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce said.

Wein says there is something there for everyone, and everyone comes together to support each other.

“This is a neighborhood so focused on small businesses, local businesses, LGBT businesses, it really feels like a real community,” Lewis said.

This year, she is one of the sponsors for the market and she will open her own brick and mortar store next month.

Rare Form, located in Andersonville, sells antique prints, stationery and vintage-inspired home goods.

“This community has supported me from the very beginning… I’m going to be four blocks from my home … no way I could have dreamt I would get to this place if it hadn’t been in Andersonville honestly,” Lewis said.

The market returns on August 14th and again on September 10th.

There is a 5-dollar suggested donation.