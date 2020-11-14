Feel Good Friday: Spreading good through LEGOS; haircuts for veterans

At the end of every workweek we like to end on a high note. This is Erin Ivory’s Feel Good Roundup!

A Chicago kid named Noah Magestro is spreading a little good out there in the world–in the form of LEGOs.

For the last few months, he has been sorting and repackaging thousands of his beloved legos back into original kits so he could donate them to another kid stuck at home.

“We’ve always tried to raise Noah with the mindset of being grateful for what you have and sharing with others who might not be so fortunate”, Noah’s mom, Tammy Muse, said.

It was in the middle of sorting all those bricks that Noah decided to make a video to encourage other kids to do the same. Since posting his video, dozens of kids have followed his lead with donations to area shelters and local outreach programs.

———————

In Bartlett, there’s a lot of veterans walking around with sharp new haircuts thanks to Great Clips and the Discovery Channel show, “Operation Fishing Freedom,”

This Veteran’s Day, show host Jay Garstecki honored local vets by passing out nearly 50 coupons for free haircuts along with 100 free lunches from DogFather Hotdogs.

For the veterans that showed up, it was an opportunity to share stories and laughs with old comrades.

On behalf of WGN, we want to salute all of our veterans. We thank you for your sacrifices and service.

———————-

Just in time for the holidays, The Art on the Mart kicked off their latest illumination project featuring production images from the Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker. This week kicked off the nightly show that runs at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 30.

The 30 minute projection is set to Tchaikovsky’s score along with images from the Art Institute’s Monet exhibition and Arts of Life.

If you want to get in the spirit, the show can be viewed for free from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin street.

—————————————-

And we end with these two gals who stole my heart this week. Arlee Bennett and Mandy Stewart found a unique way to beat the quarantine blues after stumbling upon their retirement community’s wood shop.

Within weeks, the duo turned what was once a boys club into a full on crafting station. Not only are the self proclaimed ‘Wood Chicks’ causing a stir but with all the scraps they find they have churned out countless beautiful pieces of art.

“It’s incredible if you just sit and think about it you can take any object and turn it into something else,” Arlee Bennett of Oak Trace Community said.

The best part is, the women are putting their creations all over the community grounds in hope of bringing a smile to anyone who passes by.