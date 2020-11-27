Feel Good Friday: Penguins latest adventure, donations for babies – and more!

In the spirit of giving thanks and appreciation to those doing good out there in the world, here’s Erin’s Feel Good Roundup to start the season off right!

Hersey High School student Wyatt Nelson is passionate about two things: his foster dog Elmo and cooking. So when his school had to cancel their business club due to the pandemic, Nelson started his own. He calls it ‘Wyatt’s Dog Company’. Using his own kitchen, Nelson mixed up a slew of ingredients – from peanut butter to sweet potatoes – to make the all-natural dog treats. The biscuits are baked and then brushed with a little duck fat for extra flavor.

The first day he set up shop inside Arlington Height’s Sunflower Boutique, he sold out within two hours. Since then, there’s been a steady stream of cookie sheets coming out of the oven.

Nelson donates all the profits to special needs therapies and charities. He has even brought a few of his friends with intellectual and physical disabilities onboard to help.

———————————-

Chicagoan Sarah Page-Wells is an artist on a mission. For months she has been painting pieces to give to her weekly winners of a game centered around acts of kindness. It all began when she started a Facebook page called “Help a Mere Stranger’. On it she calls for people to post their small daily acts of goodwill. Each week’s winner is mailed a piece of homemade artwork.

If you want to restore your faith in humanity, scroll through the daily posts detailing hundreds of random acts of kindness.

Full story next week on WGN News.



———————————-



We can’t pass up the week without showing you the Shedd Aquarium’s latest penguin adventure to Soldier Field! People went bananas when the aquarium posted video and these pictures of Izzy, Darwin, Tombo and Charlotte speeding through the tunnel to storm the field.

Since Shedd Aquarium was forced to close to the public, they have been connecting with people by taking them along virtually to the penguin’s latest excursions.

You can check out all their expeditions at sheddaquarium.org.



——————————–



Finally this week, the sweet story of a Mom with a baby in the NICU, who started a movement when she shared on a Mom’s Facebook group the need for specialized baby items at area hospitals. With increased restrictions on visitors and volunteers, many NICU babies are not getting rocked and stimulated as they would before COVID.

Taylor Kochmit was floored when she returned home from the hospital the next day to this… …dozens of Amazon boxes stacked high outside the family home. An onslaught of donations from strangers, all to help our little ones.



