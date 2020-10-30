Feel Good Friday: Teacher running marathon for STEM program, brothers launch nut company

It’s become a Friday tradition around here — WGN’s Erin Ivory has your Friday Feel Good Round Up.

Some high schools have band directors, others have a full on music man, perhaps no one bigger than Dr. Justin Antos from Eisenhower High School in Blue Island.

Antos recently found out he is in line for the Grammy Music Educator Award. The accolades come as no surprise to his students who rave about the music teacher who instilled a love and passion for instruments and song.

Since arriving at Eisenhower, Antos tripled the size of the marching band, created the first ever string orchestra, fundraised money to buy students instruments, started several choirs along with a popular mariachi ensemble. Despite all that, Antos said he’s shocked to be one of 25 teachers in the nation to make it to the semi-finals.

The Grammy winner will be announced early next year. Antos said he’s honored but his biggest reward will always be seeing new students discover the joy of music.

There’s not many CEOs under 20 but two brothers from Plainfield have made the list.

Caleb Majors, 18, and Austin Majors, 16, started ‘Brothers Nuts’ four years ago, after their father lost his second battle with cancer. They decided to turn their pain into something positive — something that would help other people live long healthy cancer free lives. That was the beginning of what is now a popular sprouted nut company.

Their line of organic seasoned nuts are dairy free, gluten free, low in sugar and come in every creative flavor imaginable. The best part: “Brothers Nuts” donates ALL profits to those who support the effort and mission to kill cancer.

brothersnut.com

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night, check out Chicago Park District’s Virtual Teen Talent Showcase. Chosen by popular vote, ten Chicago artists between 14 and 24 years old will be singing, dancing, rapping and making music tonight between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Some past year performers went on to perform at The Taste of Chicago and other prominent stages. You can catch ‘Teens in The Park’ free, just log on to chicagoparkdistrict.com/tip-fest

And finally this Friday, how about this Phillips High School teacher and football coach we featured earlier this week, who is taking it on himself to do what the school budget can’t. Mike Mancini is training to run a full marathon in hopes of raising the 250,000 needed for a STEM computer science lab for his school.

He’s not a runner. In fact, until last month, he didn’t even own a pair of running shoes. But it hasn’t stopped him from going the distance to help his student get a leg up in the world.

gofundme.com/f/marathon-for-Phillips