Families document milestones during pandemic with ‘porch portraits’

CHICAGO — While the majority of photographers are out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have found a a creative way to keep shooting during a time of social distancing.

They’re calling them “porch portraits,” family photos at home at a time when pretty much everyone is holed up at home.

Photographers like Jackie Bravo Vicere of Just in Time Productions found a way to capture not only their clients, but a moment in time.

“I try to do seven to ten families at a time in a neighborhood,” she said.

A picture marking life in the midst of a global pandemic.

“People will be already outside waiting for me all dressed up or in their pajamas, barefoot with their props.”

Maria Gonzales Kronyak wanted to celebrate the birth of their newborn girl.

“I feel like it’s a very bittersweet moment, even when looking back at that picture, it’s always going to be reminiscent of what we went through,” said Gonzales Kronyak.

Photographers are shooting more than six feet away, but in some ways, the relationship between a photographer and their subjects seems closer than ever.

“Jackie will always be part of that conversation and there will be that picture to tell that story,” said Gonzales Kronyak.

Jackie posts the neighborhood she’ll be in every week on her Facebook page.