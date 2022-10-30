CHICAGO — When the theme is Halloween, even the cutest among us can turn a shade of spooky.

Pint-sized soldiers, superheroes, witches and werewolves gathered at Time Out Market in West Loop Sunday for a bit of trick-or-treating, this time indoors.

Families were treated to plenty of candy, face-painting and balloon creations to bring to life Halloween and Día De Los Muertos for the youngest holiday celebrators that came out Sunday.

“It’s a little bit of magic, I whisper a lot of sweet things in their ear,” said Star McFarlane from the Entertainment Guys. “I wish I could bottle it up and give it to the parents and let them know, because they’re like ‘they never sit still for me.’”