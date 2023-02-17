In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Erin Ivory is revisiting three stories of individuals who found their own way to touch the hearts of other Chicagoans.

Rhonda Yates started the Facebook group, ‘The Kindness Family’ who surprise strangers by fulfilling their Amazon wish lists.

Christopher Watts is the lead volunteer for ‘The Kindness Campaign’ who set up an outdoor free, healthy food market on the corner of 75th and Langley every Thursday.

Jessica Housely, is the brainchild behind With Love, Chicago where she leaves random bouquets of flowers around Chicago in hopes of spreading a little joy to the strangers that find them.