Holding gratitude in your heart is good but sharing it has the power to change two. A lesson made clear this week when a simple Facebook post prompted dozens of others to reach out to those who lifted their hearts.

It began when WGN’s Erin Ivory posted a note of thanks to the Northwestern Hospital Housekeeping employee who shared his own story of adversity and encouraged her to keep her chin up while she was in the Cardiac Failure Wing last year. She said his words were exactly the medicine she needed at the time.

That post led to a slew of others posting about their own special angels whom they never had the chance to thank.

A week later, Erin returned to the hospital along with three other women who wanted to join in sharing their letters of gratitude to the strangers who made a difference in their lives.

This story is about how their words touched three individuals unaware of the impact their kindness.