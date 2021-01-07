Engineering students help artist with brain condition put a new spin on painting

Technology has made a huge impact for artist Deovra Fisher and others looking for new mediums of expression.

Born with a rare brain condition, Fisher works every day to find ways to express herself. Most days, those feelings are conveyed through art.

While she previously used tools made of special fabric sewn on to mittens, recently she found a new medium in the most unlikely place: an engineering classroom at Northwestern University.

That’s where four students concocted a new way for Devora to use paint. Every touch she makes on an iPad sends paint onto a spinning canvas, making colorful and original pieces in the process.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal. It really is,”her mom Sheila Fisher said. “Every canvas or frame shows that someone abled in their own way is capable of doing something.”

Through her spinning art machine, Devora has made countless works of art which she sells in person and online. She also uses it to bake, with her iPad controlling the speed of the mixer.

Technology also allows Devora to tell her story of how inclusion and engineering gave her a place and a voice.

“Every painting that’s on somebody’s wall sends a message of acceptance,” she said. “It just takes an idea to flourish and if you get everybody involved and build upon it, things can happen and that’s what matters in life.”