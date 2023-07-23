CHICAGO — On Tuesday of this coming week, Emmett Till would have turned 82 years old.

In honor of his birthday, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of renovations at the museum that will honor his legacy.

“The title of the project is ‘Be Careful, I Always Am’ and that was sparked by one of the quotes Mamie said in the archives she wanted Emmet to be careful,” said Germane Barnes.

Banes, a Chicago-based artist, will be unveiling a new art installation as exterior renovations kick off for the Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum at 64th Avenue and Saint Lawrence Avenue.

Hammock’s underneath is inviting people to sit with Emmett’s story, one that details the time when he was visiting his relatives in Mississippi, and he was lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman when he was just a 14-year-old boy.

“You would never expect this to happen to a child. You want a kid to be brave, but you also have to shield them and that’s why it’s around a large scaffold structure — [to] shield and [build] structure around them,” Barnes said.

On Emmett Till’s birthday, President Joe Biden will designate a new national monument, including the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, where Till’s funeral was held in Chicago in 1955.

His mother’s insistence on an open casket is credited with helping to spark the civil rights movement.

“It was a murder; it was a movement and now it’s a museum. It’s personal in so many ways,” said Naomi Davis, founder and CEO of the Blacks in Green.

Blacks in Green, who host the birthday celebration for Till and has been working for years to create the museum. Davis said she is excited about the interest in his life, especially from young people.

“We celebrate the call for justice, we celebrate the traditions of the great migration that have been demonstrations of creativity, courage and work ethic,” Davis said.

The destination will include the house museum, a garden and a community theater. Work is expected to be completed by 2025.