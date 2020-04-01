Elmhurst man puts on nightly bagpipe show from his backyard during COVID-19 social distancing

ELMHURST, Ill. — An Elmhurst man is putting on a nightly bagpipe concert from his backyard to lift his neighbors’ spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While people across the Chicago area practice social distancing, Brian Costello wanted to find a way to bring the community together.

“Wy wife saw me being blue. So she said you should go out and play for the neighbors, because it’s St. Patrick’s Day and you’re not playing your bagpipes,” Costello said.

The concerts have been so popular that neighbors are posting videos online to share with others.

“Every night he’s played a different set which has been pretty incredible,” said neighbor Jackie Smith.

A simple ritual, reminding everyone within earshot, even distance can’t break the spirit of a community.