CHICAGO — The members of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.’s Chicago alumnae chapter spent their Saturday honoring their history and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service in the Bronzeville community.

On this date (Jan. 13) in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University and 111 years later, alums of the chapter spent their day putting together feminine hygiene packages to donate to local area migrant shelters.

“DST Inc. is a public service organization,” said Shaunessye Curry, president of Delta Sigma Theta’s Chicago alumnae chapter. “We have been in existence since 1913 when brave women branched out and said they wanted to do something different … They really wanted to service the community.”

DST’s Chicago alumnae chapter has more than 700 members and their mission on Saturday to celebrate their founders’ day was to pack period products, toiletries and socks to migrant shelters, while also writing cards for local hospital patients.

On Monday, the chapter will commemorate Dr. King’s birthday, partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive to help meet critical needs for donations.

“This is a community event open to everyone … The weather is not stopping us,” Curry said. “The snow and the cold is not stopping us. We’re asking everyone to come who wants to donate blood.”

The blood drive will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delta Sigma Theta’s headquarters near East 45th Street and South King Drive.