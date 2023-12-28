CHICAGO — On the city’s Southeast Side, at Chicago Vocational Career Academy — known simply as “CVS” — the shop class is getting down to the nuts and bolts of things.

Say hello to metals teacher Wesley Mickens, who’s helping his students connect the dots to careers that are vital to both our economy and our lives in modern society.

“I’m just trying to increase this program,” Mickens says. “… Trying to make a difference.”

For that, he’s getting a huge assist from the family of a Chicago and NFL legend, along with a large tool company. More on that in a moment.

Mr. Mickens, as the students call him, caters to the kids who aren’t heading to traditional four-year colleges. While many high schools have gone away from shop classes, that curriculum is expanding at Chicago Vocational, located at 2100 E. 87th St. in Avalon Park.

Mickens, an 18-year teaching veteran, says cultivating careers in the trades should begin at the high school level.

“We need to get it back into the schools, because that’s where it all comes from,” Mickens said, showing off welding tools and gear.

That passion for education in the trades was embraced by none other than Chicago’s own Dick Butkus, the legendary Bears linebacker and one of the signature figures in NFL history for his fearsome, no-nonsense persona.

Off the field, though, Butkus was always a kind, give-the-shirt-of-your-back kind of guy. He graduated from Chicago Vocational in 1962 before starring at the University of Illinois.

Dick Butkus died on Oct. 5 of this year at age 80.

Before Dick died, however, he and his son, Matt, established the Dick Butkus Foundation, which aims to help improve the health and wellness of Americans of all ages.

Even though his famously intense father has passed, Matt Butkus still speaks of him in the present tense.

“Heck of a guy. Got a great personality, once you get to know him,” Matt says. “A little hard around the edges, but I wouldn’t change that for the world, and I was pretty close to him.”

Matt also explains that the trades were very near and dear to his father, the Chicago Vocational graduate. The trades run deep in the family name, in fact.

“With a name like Butkus, it’s blue-collar,” Matt says. “My dad’s the youngest of nine. His dad (worked) for Pullman (the railroad car manufacturer). He was an electrician.

“So everybody went to trade school.”

Now, in partnership with Northern Tool, the Butkus Foundation is trying to tackle the growing problem of a lack of skilled tradespeople available to fill the many essential trade jobs that are open now and down the line.

It’s a problem Northern Tool, which has been around for over 40 years and has five locations in the Chicagoland area, recognized a few years back.

Northern Tool CEO Suresh Krishna says millions of jobs are part of this equation and that in order for the U.S. to keep growing its economy, recruiting for the trades is a must-do.

“We can have kids in high school get exposure to the trades and then decide for themselves, what do they want?” Krishna says. “Whether the future (is) the tradespeople, whether building roads or factories or welding — all those kinds of things.

“Working with your hands, that’s what built this country. That’s what built this nation.”

That’s a mission the Butkus family wants to be a part of, too.

Which is why, via Northern Tool, the Butkus family made a donation to Chicago Vocational through the Butkus Foundation. Matt Butkus and his family promise to keep promoting the values they say Dick Butkus believed in, and this gift symbolizes just that — work hard, get up when you get knocked down, and be kind.

“It’s a good program, tools for the trade, and we love to be a part of it,” Matt Butkus said.

And thanks to that generosity, the metals program is now part of the curriculum at Chicago Vocational.

Which brings this story back to Wesley Mickens and his desire to do his part in the effort to educate and train the next generation of tradespeople.

With the addition of the tools needed to teach metals, courtesy of the Butkus Foundation and Northern Tool, Mr. Mickens is confident his school can provide students with more options — you could say tools, quite literally — to prosper in the years ahead.

“Once they graduate and narrow it down and say, ‘You know what? This is what I needed to do. I thank you for that,'” Mickens says. “And that’s where I’m at right now.”

So, this really is a gift for life then, right?

“Yes,” Mickens says.

For more information, you can visit butkusfoundation.org and northerntool.com.