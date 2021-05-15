‘Dance Forever’ in Old Town offers fun exercise and classes as COVID restrictions ease

CHICAGO — As COVID-19 restrictions gradually ease, it’s a good reason to break out some dance moves.

If you don’t happen to have any, WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes us to an Old Town dance studio that can teach you.

Featuring a feather boa and a disco ball, dancing to just about any vibe is possible at ‘Dance Forever’.

This morning, a group of women were learning a choreographed dance for a bachelorette party. They dance for an hour before following it up with cocktails and food.

Even the future bride and groom can learn how to dance for their first song, and it’s not always a box step.

The cardio dance classes offered at ‘Dance Forever’ can burn 500 calories an hour in a fun way, while offering skills you can use for a lifetime.