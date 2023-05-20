CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students of all ages from around the city got to show off their robotics skills Saturday.

“We’ve been working on things that have to do with energy, stuff like that,” said Harmony Goodwin Kinney, a fourth grader at Wadsworth STEM Elementary School in Woodlawn.

Three-hundred students from kindergarten through high school in CPS robotics programs had the opportunity to showcase their work at the Museum of Science and Industry.

“We want our students to be creators and not just consumers of technology” said Kris Beck, CPS Director of Computer Science.

Beck said the goal is to hope that students in every neighborhood have access to computer science and robotics.

Halima Adegbite is a part of the robotics team at Lindblom Math and Science Academy that just competed in the world robotics championships.

“My favorite aspect is designing intricate parts of the robot, designing the mechanism,” Adegbite said.

She is headed to the University of Michigan to study mechanical engineering and focused on showing younger girls the possibilities in STEM fields.

“As a young Black woman, I feel like I’m on a platform to expose other girls, widen representation rather than it just being a male-dominated field,” Adegbite said.