CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department helped a 4-year-old realize a lifelong dream of someday growing up to be a police officer Sunday.

The 4-year-old, a boy named Khalil, got to spend the day on the force thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, CPD’s detail unit and the CPD Police Academy.

Khalil was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease, a life-threatening blood disorder.

“He gets blood transfusions once-a-month to minimize him having a stroke,” said Tasha Parker-Hill, Khalil’s mom.

Khalil received a behind-the-scenes tour of what it’s like to be a police officer, complete with a police escort to the academy and a custom uniform made just for him.

“He’s obsessed with the police,” Parker-Hill said. “Like if we’ll ride in the car and he’ll see the police, he’ll be like, ‘police, police!’“

Khalil’s mom and dad said that after a day jam-packed with police work, Khalil will likely be kicking in back at home afterward watching police videos to become the best officer he can be.