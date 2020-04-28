Community holds parade for triplets whose college graduation ceremony was canceled due to coronavirus

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A community in New Lenox came together to congratulate triplets on graduating college during a time of social distancing.

Getting children from crib to college is no easy task for any parents, but especially when you’re talking about three at once.

The Cooper family never expected that when they finally got there, it would be canceled.

“The closure for the senior part was a little upsetting, but as a parent, what are you going to do?” Said Sue Cooper, the mother of the graduating triplets.

Their dad just wanted to make sure they got a little recognition for their accomplishment.

So, they planned a parade an invited everyone they knew to celebrate Dominic, Autumn and Billy Cooper’s accomplishment.

The Cooper’s never expected the amount of friends, coaches and teachers that would line up outside of their New Lenox home Monday in the pouring rain.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feeling, just pure joy,” said recent graduate Autumn Cooper. “Seeing old coached old mentors from the community.”