CHICAGO — A song written more than a half-century ago got a second debut Wednesday evening at Gallagher Way.

It is a song that could have easily slipped away but thanks perhaps to the baseball Gods, it is now enjoying a second life in the second city North Side.

Entitled “Come Out to Wrigley Field,” a jazz-inspired written some 60-yeas-ago by Pasquale “PJ” Panico on the accordion, and his buddy, Paul Geallis, was performed Wednesday by well-known Chicago vocalist and Panico family friend Sam Fazio.

Panico lived to 95.

A retired streets and sanitation worker, he grew up a White Sox fan in the Little Italy neighborhood but later moved north to Addison and Clark.

He was a serious musician on the side shortly before he passed his grandson.

Rob Sarwark was getting his things in order for safekeeping and there, among some of his grandpa’s stuff, he found an old ’78 record simply labeled “Cubs demo.”

He put it aside and played it for the first time at grandpa’s wake — only two weeks before the Cubs World Series win in 2016.

The vintage ’78 production was the quintessential diamond in the rough.

Fazio is honored to be the contemporary voice to this decades-old classic.