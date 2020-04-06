City’s nightly tribute for those on the front lines of COVID-19 brings new significance to South Loop woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For weeks now, Chicago has lit up the night sky with a show of flashing lights and song as soon as the clock strikes 8 p.m.

It’s a different song every night as Chicago shows appreciation for those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Vivian Di Nardo hasn’t missed a night from her Printer’s Row loft, but Sunday’s was different as she shouted out the name of her grandfather who passed away from COVID-19 the day before.

“I think that’s what is shocking is he was not a sick, elderly person. He drove himself places, played golf and did things for his neighbors who he considered elderly,” said Di Nardo.

Her grandfather was a longtime restaurant owner, father of five and had 15 grandchildren.

Di Nardo said no one saw it coming.

“They admitted him immediately and within a matter of less than a week he has passed away,” said Di Nardo on her grandfather being admitted to the hospital.

She said she’s been brought to tears by the tributes in the Loop while thinking about her grandfather and her mother who is a nurse.

“I think there’s something to be said at the end of the day, you just yell out your window and have that sense of community.”

