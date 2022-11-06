CHICAGO — Locals gathered at the Willis Tower Sunday to take part in SkyRise Chicago, an annual fundraiser based around climbing stairs and raising funds for one of the country’s premier rehabilitation hospitals based right here in Chicago.

This year marked the 14th iteration of the fundraiser where participants either climbed 105 flights of stairs in person at the Willis Tower, or virtually by running, walking, stepping or cycling in the name of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

“The dollars we raise today, which we hope will be well over $1 million,” said Laura Ferrio from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. “Will go directly toward our patient care programs, research and many of our underfunded programs.”

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with severe and complex conditions, from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries to strokes, amputation and cancer-related impairment.

To learn more about SkyRise Chicago and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab — or make a donation to the cause — you can visit the fundraiser’s website here.