CHICAGO — The Chicago Triathlon kicks off along the lakefront Sunday, but Saturday, two smaller versions set the stage, raising money and spirits, featuring an organization dedicated to eradicating pediatric blood cancers.

Kids Tri Chicago and the Chicago Triathlon SuperSprint took center stage Saturday morning at Foster Beach as some of the world’s youngest triathletes tested their metal, while the adults got and abbreviated taste test of what is to come Sunday.

Brothers Colin and John Hole — ages almost seven and eight — were participating in their first ever triathlon Saturday morning.

“You can say I’m seven because I’m going to be seven in September,” Colin said.

When asked what preparation was like for the kids’ triathlon, John put it bluntly.

“Practically nothing,” John said. “Except a small mock tri at my house.”

The two young brothers both completed the race, and said the length of time it took to complete was a bit surprising.

“Me and John crossed the finish line at the same time and we’re like “yay!” so we were holding hands,” Colin said. “It took so long.”

Nate Hole — Colin and John’s dad — was there in a supportive role for his kids and wife, who was competing in the SuperSprint that took place a couple hours after the Kids triathlon. Nate’s big day is tomorrow, where he will participate in the full triathlon.

“Kids did this morning, mom’s going right now,” Nate Hole said during the SuperSprint. “And I’m doing the race tomorrow morning.”

The Hole family (no pun intended) is racing this weekend to raise money for Team Brightside, a triathlon training organization that boasts a 100% completion rate for their athletes, and millions of dollars raised to combat pediatric blood cancers since beginning their mission in 2013.

“Since then, I think they’ve raised about I think, two-and-a-half million dollars for pediatric cancer in 11 years,” Nate Hole said.

Everyone present Saturday had a special reason for being there, including Hana Nar, a Bridgeport resident who came back early from a trip overseas to root on her friend Meriem.

“I know it’s something I could probably never do but knowing that she can, encourages me to—maybe not think outside the box, but think that I can do it as well,” Nar said. “It kind of motivates me too … It’s really inspiring.”

More information on race times and other events for the Chicago Triathlon can be found on the organization’s website.

The Chicago Triathlon for international distance athletes is set to begin at 6 a.m. CT Sunday morning.