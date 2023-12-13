CHICAGO — A Chicago teen is on a mission to get kids to turn to trees over tablets.

Meet Andre McKinnie, whose own experiences with fresh air, nature and open spaces inspired him to found the Outdoor Adventure Club at Chicago’s Intrinsic High School.

There are many statistics related to the idea of “nature gaps,” but perhaps the most alarming is that roughly 28 million children in the U.S. don’t have any natural space or park within 10 minutes of their home.

That was certainly the case for McKinnie, who was already eight years old the first time he went from hard pavement to a soft dirt trail. A walk at the Indiana Dunes National Park Learning Center on the shores of Lake Michigan in Southwest Indiana changed his own path going forward.

Andre McKinnie

“It was very different from every experience I’ve ever head,” McKinnie recalled. “I’d never been fully immersed in nature.

“Being from the city, it’s like being somewhere different, as if time slows down and there’s just a different feeling when I’m in nature.”

McKinnie began to share his camp experiences with friends at school. That’s when the inspiration arrived to start the Outdoor Adventure Club, so that others could have those same experiences.

“Everybody was talking about their summers … and they were like, ‘Well how do you do that?'” McKinnie said. “I was like, ‘Hey, you want to help me start a club?”

Thus began the Outdoor Adventure Club, which now includes a group of 38 students at Intrinsic High School who are trading their devices for dirt trails.

As Outdoor Adventure Club member Amy Escaleras says, “It’s a whole different experience.”

“So peaceful, the wind, the sun,” Escaleras describes a recent adventure. “I love it. The whole thing was beautiful.”

Outdoor Adventure Club travels all over, but sometimes the wide-open spaces are right in Chicago.

“We’ve gone to two parks at Indian Dunes National Park … we’ve gone skiiing at Alpine Valley, we’ve gone to Pullman National Historical Park, we’ve gone to both Lincoln Park and Garfield Park … biking along the lakefront,” McKinnie said.

“… We went to Starved Rock and Madison State Park a few weeks ago.”

It’s a reprieve for busloads of kids who rarely get to venture outside city limits.

“The sounds they were making were just like pure joy,” Intrinsic Schools teacher Simona Talos said. “They were giggling, skipping on rocks, running around.

“It was a phenomenal experience.”

Says Outdoor Adventure Club member Sebastian Miranda: “Having nature, I think it just clears your mind. I feel relieved. I feel no stress. I feel relaxed.”

Now there’s a waiting list to get into McKinnie’s Outdoor Adventure Club, and he plans to pack in as many adventures as possible with his club before he graduates in June. Then, he hopes someone else will take his lead at the trailhead.

After high school, McKinnie wants to continue advocating for his outdoor passions by pursuing a law degree in biodiversity and conservation, continuing a path he’s now blazing for others.

“Seeing the impact opened my eyes a lot,” McKinnie said. “It’s a gift. I feel really really lucky to have this experience.”