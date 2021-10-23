Chicago Park District’s Halloween festivities in full swing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District has a lot going on this Halloween season.

In Wicker Park, the advisory council raises money to put one one of its best events all year. WGN’s Marcella Raymond was there to see it all.

Boopalooza allows you to pick your pumpkin and turn it into whatever you want, in a festivity filled with corn mazes along with a pumpkin patch for the kids.

There were games, candy and face painting as well, with a few mildly scary props. A costume contest was a part of the event was well.

The Chicago Park District also has its own costume contest, held virtually. A 10-pound chocolate bar is at stake for the prize.

The Wicker Park Advisory Council and its hundreds of volunteers held the event, raising money through sponsors so they can have community events all year. A few thousand people made their way through Boopalooza.

“I think it’s the best event in Wicker Park all year,” attendee Leah Root said.