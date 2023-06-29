CHICAGO — A tiny locksmith shop on the North Side of Chicago is gaining attention, not just for key making, but for the artwork now covering the walls.

Like all of us, Joseph Gruber had something that drove him deeper and made him feel alive and present. But for nearly 60 years, it remained locked away.

Gruber has cut keys at helped others open what was once locked away at A.Active Key and Lock Service.

“The key part is alright,” Gruber said. “It’s my living.”

His brother and both of his nephews are locksmiths. But this story isn’t about a family business as much as it is what Gruber kept under lock and key all these years.

“I got some pieces I made upstairs in my thirties, when I was 32,” he said. “It’s rather strange that nobody’s seen them.”

It was a secret passion for drawing and the hundreds of pieces of art the locksmith turned out in private over the last four decades.

“I look and say ‘I can’t believe I did all these,'” Gruber said.

It’s a passion he quietly worked on unbeknownst to the customers behind the counter.

“It’s a nice feeling, unaware of anything that’s going on,” he said. “Nothing else is in there. This whole room is empty.”

That was until one day, two years ago, Gruber got a feeling it was time.

“They should know what I’m about,” he said. “There’s more to me than cutting keys.”

With that, he began hanging his hidden passion from every corner of the shop.

“This is all new work. Most of this in the last two years. Some of this has been done just two weeks ago,” Gruber said.

It covered the display cases, the walls and everything in between.

“They can’t teach you how to be creative,” Gruber said. “They can teach you how to paint, how to look but they can’t teach you how to be you. Being you is you.”

It takes vulnerability to be truly seen. Not for who others think we should be, but who we are at heart.

The kind of bravery only found by turning the key to reveal our true selves.

“The response, it’s been wonderful,” Gruber said. “They’re all surprise with what they see.”

For the first time in more than 50 years, he added a new sign to the outside of his shop: Art Gallery.

“People come in for a key made and they walk out with a piece of artwork,” Gruber said.

It’s proving it’s never too late to unlock something beautiful, regardless of how long it’s been tucked away.