CHICAGO — A dance theater currently in downtown Chicago is about to make a big leap after a financial boost will help make a dream a reality.

Deeply Rooter Dance Theater currently operates at Ballet Chicago’s downtown studios.

But they are planning to open a new $15.6 million facility in Washington Park.

“To have a state-of-the-art building that’s going to be beautiful in stature, allow others to come in and dream of the possibilities for themselves,” Nicole Clarke-Springer, the theater’s artistic director said.

Clarke-Springer said this dream has been a long time coming.

In January, Makeda Crayton, who has danced on stages around the world, stepped into the role of executive director.

“I have worked in the industry for a long time and I understand what it feels like to feel like you are just a commodity, to not feel like a human being within this experience,” Crayton said. “So I hope to bring that to my position.”

The company was just awarded $2 million from the Mellon Foundation.

“They wanted to, as a national funder, make an initial investment in the growth of a Black dance organization that typically funders have shied away from funding,” Crayton said.

They also received a $5 million grant from Chicago’s Recovery Plan Fund.

Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd Ward, said the dance center, that’s slated to open in late 2024 or early 2025 near 53rd and State, will be transformative.

“We need their energy on State Street and I believe they’re going to be a catalyst for other cultural activity along this corridor,” Dowell said.

“I grew up traveling across the city to get these types of programs and I see this place as a state-of-the-art facility for those programs in our communities on the South Side.

The building will house studios and offices, a black box theater and rooftop garden.

There will be space for the center to grow its dance education and community outreach programs.

“I want Deeply Rooted to be a landmark of Chicago,” Crayton said.

The center has several free performances scheduled as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night out in the Parks.

There are several events scheduled throughout the city.