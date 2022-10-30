CHICAGO — The Chicago Children’s Choir has changed its name to ‘Uniting Voices Chicago’ to expand their goals and values as an organization.

The Chicago Children’s Choir has helped thousands of young people find their voice for decades.

Wren Pfetcher, a participant of over nine years, thinks the name change fits the organization better.

“We are more than a Children’s choir,” Pfetcher said.

The non-profit’s president, Josephine Lee, said they want to create a more harmonious world harnessing the power of music.

“We are not only uniting voices of our extraordinary youth…of our city the nation and the world,” Lee said.

Uniting Voices has neighborhood ensembles all over the city and works in Chicago schools. Lee said they have two city-wide ensamples that meet at the Chicago Cultural Center.

They also travelled internationally and were able to perform in Egypt.

17-year-old Elijah Williams first connected with the choir in 7th grade, which now he feels is practically family.

“It’s more than just a choir, it’s like family,” Williams said of the choir.

Although the name has changed, Lee said the commitment to impacting young lives remains the same.

“Music is the most powerful vehicle to connect people and break down barriers and to unite all of us,” Lee said.