CHICAGO — Some puppies in Chicago are hoping area residents have a taste for pizza, because a popular and tasty fundraiser to benefit our four-legged friends is back.

In an effort to help ease overcrowding in animal shelters, PAWS Chicago is partnering for the second time with Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, located at 1927 W. North Ave. in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the city’s Northwest side.

Right now, in a partnership called “Slice to Meet You,” customers that pick up a specific pizza at Piece will have $10 go toward finding a home for a dog at PAWS’ Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

And every pizza box features a dog that hasn’t found a home.

“This is our second partnership with Piece Pizza,” PAWS CEO Susanna Wickham explains. “They are a beloved institution in Chicago. They’re really wonderful. They make some of the best pizza you’ve ever had in your life.

“They came to us last year … with a celebrity chef partnership idea. … Also, on every pizza box, we feature a long-term animal that hasn’t gotten a home.”

On the outside of the pizza box, customers will see a picture of a long-term dog at the adoption center that needs a new family. There will also be a QR code on the box that customers can scan to find out more about that potential pet.

PAWS has a slogan of, “Building No Kill Communities.” According to its website, the Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center is the Midwest’s first cage-free, no-kill adoption center.

However, a perfect storm of factors hit during the COVID-19 pandemic to send the number of pets looking for homes soaring. Such factors have included the economy, inflation, less spay and neuter options available during lockdowns and a growth in the number of backyard breeders.

Combined, those factors led to more and more animals being surrendered or dropped off at places like city pounds, causing overcrowding. In turn, more animals waiting on homes meant euthanasia rates were on the rise, too.

PAWS has been working to bring those numbers down, offering things like free spay and neuter to animals at the pound and a commitment to bringing any pups with parvovirus — a deadly, highly contagious canine disease — from the pound to PAWS’ Medical Center & Lurie Clinic at 3516 W. 26th St.

Of course, running an animal hospital and adoption center requires ample expenses, so partnering with local businesses like Piece to help raise funds is a win-win.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, the best course of action is to make an appointment online at pawschicago.org. You can also contact PAWS at 773-935-7297 (PAWS) for adoption services or 773-521-7729 (SPAY) for spay and neuter services, or visit PAWS Chicago’s Facebook page.