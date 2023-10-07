CHICAGO — The Center for Native Futures Gallery officially opened earlier this month and features the work of contemporary Native American artists that focus on honoring the past, while emphasizing the future for indigenous peoples in America.

Found near West Adams and South Dearborn Street in the Loop, the center is run by Debra Yepa-Pappan, one of the facility’s co-founders who previously worked at the Field Museum.

“These are all depictions of pottery,” Yepa-Pappan said while walking around the center. “[These] have been at the field museum for 100 years on public displays in one of the older exhibitions.”

Yepa-Pappan said her work at the center is directed toward confronting and challenging the colonial practices of American institutions.

“I call this a visual repatriation,” Yepa-Pappan said. “I can’t take those physical items out of the museum, but I can rescue their essence.”

Fellow co-founder and artist Monica Rickert-Bolter, a citizen of the Potowatami Nation, said she uses red hand prints to call attention to the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.

“I am a survivor of domestic abuse … My reckoning turmoil I’ve had with that,” Rickert-Bolter said. “While the red hand prints are on each figure they don’t define them. I want people to take away that yes this has happened to you and just because you do share this story doesn’t know its all you are.”

The inaugural native futures exhibit will be on display through May, and those interested in learning more about the Center for Native Futures can visit their website.