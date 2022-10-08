CHICAGO — A Bridgeport non-profit that supports inclusive artistry is expanding.

Project Onward — a non-profit art studio that currently works with more than 60 adults with developmental disabilities or mental illness — celebrated the opening of a brand new, 900-square-foot ceramic sculpture studio a floor above their main studio and gallery in the Bridgeport Art Center Saturday.

“It’s just kind of like a dream come true,” said Cherylle Booker, a ceramic artist at the non-profit studio.

According to Nancy Gomez, Project Onward’s executive director, a grant from the Virginia A Groot Foundation will allow them to expand their program to more ceramic artists — who will be able to access the new space and tools at no cost to the artists.

“We do not charge artists a dime to create artwork here,” Gomez said. “We provide them with the space, all the materials, and guidance to create their art — and they get 50%, [while] the other 50% goes to the studio.”

To check out some of the artwork up for sale and learn more about Project Onward, visit their website here.