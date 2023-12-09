AURORA, Ill. — With two weeks before Christmas, the spirit in Aurora is being shopped with a cop.

Twelve-year-old DeAndre Lee is one of about 40 kids who came to Meijer Saturday to pick out what they wanted for a gift.

“When I first saw the officers I thought something was wrong when we first parked,” Lee said. “I’m hoping I can take home a Nintendo switch.”

From a Nintendo Switch to Squishmellows, each child received $100 to pick out their presents, with the help of an Aurora police officer.

“I thought something bad happened, like there was a crime or something,” said 10-year-old Isaiah Williams. “And then when I came in I realized … the sign said ‘shop with a cop’ … And then I realized that there was nothing wrong.”

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 15 officers volunteered their time to be at the event in uniform.

“The officers who come out, they wait all year for this event,” said Jay Leonardi, an officer with Aurora PD. “A lot of them have given us names so they can have kids they’ve interacted with on calls.”

“[The kids] come out and just have that experience with them in a low stress situation because when we’re out in the field, sometimes we’re dealing with people in their worst situations,” Leonardi added. “So, just to have them come out and relax and buy Christmas gifts and get in the holiday spirit, it’s a win-win for everybody.”