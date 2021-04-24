Aurora Art and Market returns after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

AURORA, Ill. — After the COVID-19 pandemic put a screeching halt to outdoor and indoor markets in 2020, the Aurora Art and Market is back for 2021.

With French market season in full swing, mini-donuts and other sweets are among a wide variety of products available in what is becoming a growing artists’ colony.

Ramona Smith makes her chocolate covered sweets out of a shared kitchen and sells them online for pick-up only and at markets like this.

As for Maria Cedena of Blissful blooms, fresh bouquets are offered both at this market and at a storefront in Aurora.

Among other items found at the market include candles, leather goods and hand-crafted jewelry from local creators.

They will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on May 8 and on May 22.