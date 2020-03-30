Antioch woman works to help those going without during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIOCH, Ill. — As product on store shelves continues to dwindle, an Antioch woman has taken it upon herself to help those going without during the COVID-19 crisis.

What was once Lisa Fisher’s garage, is now a packing and storage center.

For the last two weeks, Fisher — along with a group of teachers — have been packing up on bag of necessities after another.

She personally delivers these bags to any neighbor in need.

“I’ve received calls and messages from people all over town that have lost their jobs and I’m like ‘I got you. What’s your address?’” Said Fisher.

Since last week, Fisher has delivered nearly 100 bags filled with toilet paper, toiletries, food and other necessities.

“It takes a couple hours every day to get around town, but it’s just that you are helping so many people that it almost makes your heart explode,” she said.

Fisher said she just wants her community to know they’re not in this alone.

Every April, Fisher puts on one the area’s biggest clothing giveaways through her Antioch Traveling Closet.

This year it was canceled because of COVID-19.

To learn more about the Antioch Traveling Closet or make a donation click here.