Anti-Cruelty Society waives adoption fees for the weekend

CHICAGO — Animal lovers adopted a record number of pets during Covid. And now many shelters have too many animals.

Adoptions are down 30%.

That’s why the Anti-Cruelty Society waived adoption fees this past week.

Fees were waived for cats, dogs and even bunnies. There are just too many.

Tracy Elliott is the society’s president

“It’s very difficult when we’re bursting at the seams,” he said. “Commitment to every animal that comes in.”

The weekend push was a huge success. The cages were nearly cleared by Sunday morning.

If you missed today’s free event, the Anti-Cruelty Society always has animals looking for a forever home.