DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines.

The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened.

The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers.

The restaurants closed two years after the owner passed away from cancer.

The Choo Choo is just a block away from the Des Plaines Metra Station, a short walk from the train. It’s located at 600 Lee Street in Des Plaines. They are closed Sundays and Mondays and open for lunch and dinner the rest of the week.