After living in upstate New York shelter for over a year, dog finally finds home

This is a story about a dog named Max, who lived in a shelter in upstate New York for over a year.

“The thing is, we all had a special bond with Max so it was sort of a no-brainer,” Stacie Haynes said.

Haynes is the director of the Susquehanna SPCA, the shelter where Max called home for 444 days. Max would occasionally pop up on social media for the shelter, but spent most of his time waiting in his kennel for his person.

“Just imagine being Max and being looked over time and time again,” Haynes said.

On March 3, the staff had an idea in store for Max.

For the whole day, Stacie got to sit in Max’s kennel, giving Max the chance to take over Stacy’s office. After the videos were shared online, it wasn’t long until Max found his person.

Max was brought to his forever home, with a lake nearby and a smile the size of New York state.

“The best thing we can do for them is staying with us temporarily and finding them their perfect home,” Haynes said.