Advocate feeds Chicago’s homeless, helps them clean up after torrential flooding

CHICAGO — After torrential rain on Sunday night, viaducts were filled with standing water impacting dozens of tents that provide shelter for the homeless. That’s when Michael Airhart — who has been helping to feed Chicago’s homeless for years — was the first to show up and lend a hand.

“He was like, ‘Mike, we lost everything.’ And I said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to get through this,’ and I went into operation,” said Airhart.

He set up his grills to cook up a hot breakfast and then pulled every water-logged item out of from under the Lawrence, Wilson and Belmont viaduct. Back within the hour, cars started showing up.

“I got Sheila says she’s coming and Tracy says she’s coming. Just a lot of people that wanted to donate and help,” said Pamela Airhart.

By that afternoon, every tent, cot and clothing item had been replaced due to the Airhart’s and the kindness of strangers.

The generosity in the Chicagoland area didn’t stop there.

Over at Tinkrworks, a start-up Chicago educational program, middle school students are using 3D printers and laster cutters to manufacture reusable face shields.

They have already donated more than $7,000 worth of shields to area hospitals, police and fire departments.

And finally, one Chicago family found a way to cut through all of the negativity online with their daily posts.

Every day for the last month, the young family has dressed up as a different duo. Thelma and Louise, Carol Baskin and the Tiger King, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez, even Wayne and Garth.

“In the times we’re in, it’s rough out there, but we just got to throw some positivity as much a we can. That’s why we’re doing it,” said Ben Burke, Family Look-a-Like Posts.