NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — It is a tradition that has been going on for longer than most can remember — local families quietly stepping up to include a Great Lakes sailor at their Thanksgiving table.

Donna Francis, a Great Lakes Navy training instructor, had just finished boot camp the first year she took part in the ‘Adopt a Sailor’ program.

“I vividly remember the warmth and kindness from the family,” Francis said. “They introduced me to their children, their grandparents, and took me as a member of their own family.”

For participants in the program, it is an opportunity to step away from the barracks and get a little taste of home.

For sailors like Roman Navarro, who’s from San Antonio, Texas, going through the Navy’s boot camp also brings about the first holiday he’s spent away from loved ones.

“Even though you’re not physically at home, it feels like home” Navarro said. “[But] oh man, I’ve missed my family. I’ve missed being home for homecooked meals.”

For more information on the Adopt a Sailor program, visit the Defense Visual Information Distribution Network’s website.