Abt Electronics debuts new, upgraded recycling center

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Just in time for Earth Day, Abt Electronics unveiled it’s new recycling center.
Located on the southern part of Abt’s property in Glenview, the new center is two-and-a-half times bigger than the previous one and features updated equipment, including a GreenMax machine for recycling Styrofoam.
Here’s what else you can bring:
Abt accepts:
- Wood pallets
- Cardboard and Paper
- Plastic (industrial wrap only)
- Styrofoam (white only, food containers excluded)
Abt does not accept:
- Glass
- Light bulbs including Christmas lights
- Broken tube TVs
- Printer Cartridges
- Household batteries (AAA, AA, C, etc)
- Cds/dvd/vhs tapes
- White Styrofoam peanuts
- Water or air filters
Recycle your old appliances or electronics with the following fees:
- Small appliances & electronics: Free
- Tube TVs 27 Inches and Smaller: $25
- Tube TVs 32 Inches and Larger: $50
- Flat Panel TVs 32 Inches and Smaller: $20
- Flat Panel TV 33 Inches and Larger: $35
- Projection TVs: $75
- Large quantities of computers/electronics: $0.40 per lb.
More information at https://www.abt.com/help/green-initiatives