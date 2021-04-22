Abt Electronics debuts new, upgraded recycling center

by: Patrick Parmenter

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Just in time for Earth Day, Abt Electronics unveiled it’s new recycling center.

Located on the southern part of Abt’s property in Glenview, the new center is two-and-a-half times bigger than the previous one and features updated equipment, including a GreenMax machine for recycling Styrofoam.

Here’s what else you can bring:

Abt accepts:

  • Wood pallets
  • Cardboard and Paper
  • Plastic (industrial wrap only)
  • Styrofoam (white only, food containers excluded)

Abt does not accept:

  • Glass
  • Light bulbs including Christmas lights
  • Broken tube TVs
  • Printer Cartridges
  • Household batteries (AAA, AA, C, etc)
  • Cds/dvd/vhs tapes
  • White Styrofoam peanuts
  • Water or air filters

Recycle your old appliances or electronics with the following fees:

  • Small appliances & electronics: Free
  • Tube TVs 27 Inches and Smaller: $25
  • Tube TVs 32 Inches and Larger: $50
  • Flat Panel TVs 32 Inches and Smaller: $20
  • Flat Panel TV 33 Inches and Larger: $35
  • Projection TVs: $75
  • Large quantities of computers/electronics: $0.40 per lb.

More information at https://www.abt.com/help/green-initiatives

