Abt Electronics debuts new, upgraded recycling center

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Just in time for Earth Day, Abt Electronics unveiled it’s new recycling center.

Located on the southern part of Abt’s property in Glenview, the new center is two-and-a-half times bigger than the previous one and features updated equipment, including a GreenMax machine for recycling Styrofoam.

Here’s what else you can bring:

Abt accepts:

Wood pallets

Cardboard and Paper

Plastic (industrial wrap only)

Styrofoam (white only, food containers excluded)

Abt does not accept :

Glass

Light bulbs including Christmas lights

Broken tube TVs

Printer Cartridges

Household batteries (AAA, AA, C, etc)

Cds/dvd/vhs tapes

White Styrofoam peanuts

Water or air filters

Recycle your old appliances or electronics with the following fees:

Small appliances & electronics: Free

Tube TVs 27 Inches and Smaller: $25

Tube TVs 32 Inches and Larger: $50

Flat Panel TVs 32 Inches and Smaller: $20

Flat Panel TV 33 Inches and Larger: $35

Projection TVs: $75

Large quantities of computers/electronics: $0.40 per lb.

More information at https://www.abt.com/help/green-initiatives