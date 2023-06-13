If there’s one bird with a bad rap, it just may be a city pigeon.

Liz Challoner is one of the founding members of one of the more unusual groups in the country, a full-time pigeon rescue called Great Lakes Pigeon Rescue.

“A lot of people think they’re rats with wings. I did and I had a 180 and I’m glad I did,” she said. “Talk about the ultimate feel good — helping a human, a creature, whatever, there’s no bigger high.”

While there are plenty of feral pigeons, the majority were bred and lost their way back home, marked by a band on its leg.

In this country and all over the world, people bet on birds with purse money, just like horse racing, only the finish line is being the first to return after being released hundreds of miles from home.

“These racing pigeons, there’s a lot of fatalities and that’s where we come in and try to help the ones that are injured or lost,” Susan Jicha said. “It’s a beautiful thing to alleviate suffering and to save lives and these pigeons are so sweet. I mean they’re almost grateful when you pick them up. They’re so docile.”

In the five years since Great Lakes Pigeon Rescue was founded, the group has flocked together to save well over a thousand injured or starving pigeons.

“There’s something about being able to help these animals that no one else know to care for or wants to care about,” Wren O’Kelley said.

Group members will nurse the birds back to health in their homes and in giant aviaries in the far western suburbs.

Every pigeon of the 600 they have is given a name and a picture in hopes someone will bring it home.

The big-hearted team at the organization acknowledges it’s not the most normal of adoptions but they also find peace in the coo of a creature who finally found a safe place to land.