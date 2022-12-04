CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers made their way up Western Avenue Sunday for the 45th annual Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

Each year, tens of thousands of toys are donated to children in need.

The toys are brought by thousands of bikers who give to the cause.

“Plus we put collection boxes out through Chicagoland-area restaurants, bars, businesses,” Maynard Marsh said.

Marsh said last year the group was able to help out 56,000 families.

For many, including Ronnie Rivosecchi, it’s a tradition.

“It’s a feeling you get in your heart of helping underprivileged people who are unfortunate,” Rivosecchi said. “It’s an addiction for me. I’m going to do this as long as I can.”

A tradition for nearly half a century running, bringing joy to Chicago area kids and to those who give.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa to get a gift.

You can send letters to:

8900 South Odell Avenue

Bridgeview, IL 60455

They’ll be able to pass those letters up to the North Pole.