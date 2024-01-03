LOMBRAD, Ill. — A 97-year-old Lombard woman is encouraging other seniors to pen their life story.

They say everyone has a story but Darwin Walton has a few more than the rest.

Having authored nine children’s books earlier in her life, she now spends her days encouraging other seniors to put their own words on paper.

“I have students and they’re in their eighties,” she said.

Twice a month her group gathers in a makeshift writer’s sanctuary at Beacon Hill Senior Living to learn how to pen a lifetime’s worth of memories.

“You know things nobody in the world knows but you,” she said.

She encourages her students to use old photos, memories and momentos to find the words to tell their story.

“Very often in our group someone’s tale brings us all to tears,” she said. “We recognize ourselves in ourselves in someone’s story.”

For Walton, it’s not as much about getting her writers’ published as teaching them everyone has a story worth telling.