CHICAGO — ‘Christmas in the Wards’ returned for its 27th year, where gifts were distributed to families and children in need from nearly 40 of Chicago’s 50 wards at McCormick Place Saturday.

From bikes and scooters to TVs and computers, presents were stacked up high, with WGN as a proud partner.

Businessman Larry Huggins made it a Christmas tradition that started in Englewood in 1996.

“I came up in a single parent family and my mother always made sure to go to the department store to see Santa Claus and the things we wanted were always under that Christmas tree,” Huggins said. “To see families be able to do that, it’s a personal commitment I made to how I was raised and how I grew up so that’s why I do it.”

This year, more than 1,200 kids were given a special gift.

Robin Lance shared how her own daughter was overwhelmed with joy.

“I’m looking at the children’s faces, they’re so excited. My child, she’s so excited, running around,” Lance said.

Smiles and memories are made at the event leading up to Christmas, with the hope that more kids will be able to be helped in the future for families in need.

‘At the end of the day, Christmas should be for everybody,” Huggins said.